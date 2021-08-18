BESE adjourns meeting as audience refuses to wear masks

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday’s (Aug. 18) Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) meeting in Louisiana was continuously interrupted by outbursts from people in the audience.

Board members repeatedly reminded people in the audience they were required to wear masks, as mandated by Governor John Bel Edwards’ executive order. However, most people refused.

The board voted 8-2 to adjourn the meeting early, as the room filled with angry yelling. The school board was expected to decide whether to allow individual school districts to decide if public school students should be forced to wear face masks.

“Due to the fact that the audience has ignored the request to wear masks, I move that we adjourn the meeting,” said one of the board members.

“Are you serious?” could be heard before the broadcast ended.

BESE meeting on mask mandate The Board of Elementary and Second Education (BESE) will respond to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter on COVID-19 protocols in schools. Backstory here>>> https://bit.ly/3iTUBtY Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

“Please allow us to have an orderly meeting,” one board member pleaded before the final vote to adjourn.

The governor’s order remains in place until at least Sept. 1. Included in that mandate are K-12 schools, universities, and other higher education institutions. He has said he will consider extending it if necessary.

