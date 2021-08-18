Another day of rain Thursday before the heat returns

(KSLA) - Thursday will be another rainy day, but it will help keep temperatures down. Once the daily rain chances end, the temperatures will be very hot!

This evening will have a few lingering showers around. Not everyone will see rain, but I would have an umbrella with you just in case. There will likely be heavy downpours in a few spots. Temperatures will be slightly cooler wherever we saw rain during the afternoon, but it will still be warm and quite humid.

During the overnight hours, it will be mostly cloudy with not too any breaks in the clouds. A quick storm is possible, but not for everyone. Rain chances tonight are at 20%. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s, so it will be another warm and muggy start to Thursday.

On Thursday, more scattered showers and storms will be popping up. These could start around mid-morning in the southern ArkLaTex, then will become more widespread by the afternoon. I have the rain chances at 60%. Most likely, you will see rain, so you will need that umbrella. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s, thanks to the cloud cover and shower activity.

Look for less rain come by Friday. I only have a 20% chance for a quick shower. Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. The sunshine will be returning and it will be a very nice day. Temperatures will be hot though. It should warm up to the mid 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions.

This weekend will also be very hot. There will be ample sunshine which will help warm up these temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. I do not expect any rain Saturday or Sunday, so you do not have to worry about outdoor plans getting ruined.

Early next week with stick with the dry weather. Chances of any rain look slim to none. That means the temperatures will be very HOT! In fact, there is already a chance it gets up to the triple digits. This is a long way out, plus we are yet to reach 100 degrees so far this year. With that said, it is still the Dog Days of Summer, so it is very possible. Regardless, it will be hot and humid, so use caution.

The tropics are active for sure now! Now Hurricane Grace is just south of Cuba and will head toward the Yucatan Peninsula. Eventually it will enter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. There is no fear with Grace, because a ridge of high pressure will be building in from the east and will push Grace west and keep the storm south. So no harm to the ArkLaTex. Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane and will for the most part remain out at sea. There is a chance it impacts the east coast near New England. We will be your First Alert with of any threat that may arise for the ArkLaTex.

We are watching more Saharan Dust moving back over the Atlantic Ocean. This will keep the tropics a little quiet by inhibiting any more storms from forming. The more dust we get, the less tropical activity we should see.

Have a Wonderful Wednesday and an even better rest of the week!

