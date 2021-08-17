Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

US military aircraft crammed with 640 people fleeing Afghanistan

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A stirring photo shows hundreds of men, women and children packed aboard a U.S. military plane as they fled Afghanistan amid the takeover by the Taliban.

The U.S. Air Force Twitter account shared the picture of them inside the aircraft, which took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Sunday. The post said nine C-17 Globemaster IIIs originally arrived in the Afghan capital to deliver equipment and approximately 1,000 troops.

Seven flights departed, transporting approximately 700-800 passengers, 165 of which were American citizens, the amended social media post said.

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported approximately 640 Afghan citizens from...
A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported approximately 640 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 15, 2021.(U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

A U.S. official told Reuters that around 640 people were on the one flight bound for Qatar, a result of a security situation that “necessitated quick decision making by the crew, which ultimately ensured these passengers were quickly taken outside the country.”

Many climbed on the plane through a half-open ramp, Reuters said. Several kids can be seen in the photo, including one being cradled and bottle-fed near the front.

The C-17 is designed to seat only around 100 troops with their equipment, but it can haul a maximum payload capacity of 170,900 pounds, the Air Force says on its website.

A follow-up tweet noted the aircraft shown was not related to the crew that faced a security breach on the runway.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?
Harmony Leadership Academy
School in Texarkana starts new year with new name... and mask mandate
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
White House: Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ Kabul airlift
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US