Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Texarkana clinic offering third vaccine doses for immunocompromised people

Federal health agencies cleared a third COVID-19 booster vaccine for immunocompromised people...
Federal health agencies cleared a third COVID-19 booster vaccine for immunocompromised people Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.(WHSV)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A clinic in east Texas is now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for some patients with compromised immune systems.

[COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex]

Collom & Carney Clinic Association made the announcement Tuesday, Aug. 17 following the FDA’s authorization of the third dose for immunocompromised individuals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the third dose is recommended for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. This includes people receiving treatment for cancers of the blood (like lymphoma or leukemia), patients who have had a bone marrow transplant in the last two years, patients taking drugs that suppress their immune system, and those with advanced or untreated HIV. The CDC is also recommending a third dose for those currently taking high-dose steroids for Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and plaque psoriasis.

RELATED>>> LSU Health to administer third dose of COVID vaccine for immunocompromised

The third dose will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Internal Medicine department inside the main clinic, which is located at 5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd. Call 903-614-3287 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Collom & Carney continues to offer the Pfizer vaccine for everyone 12 and over. The vaccine is free.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Everyone in isolation will remain in isolation until they test negative for the virus. The...
Surge of COVID-19 cases prompts campus quarantine at Wiley College
The NOLA PS COVID-19 Case Tracker provides the number of active and cumulative positive cases...
Track COVID cases in NOLA public schools
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex