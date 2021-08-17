Texarkana clinic offering third vaccine doses for immunocompromised people

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A clinic in east Texas is now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for some patients with compromised immune systems.

Collom & Carney Clinic Association made the announcement Tuesday, Aug. 17 following the FDA’s authorization of the third dose for immunocompromised individuals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the third dose is recommended for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. This includes people receiving treatment for cancers of the blood (like lymphoma or leukemia), patients who have had a bone marrow transplant in the last two years, patients taking drugs that suppress their immune system, and those with advanced or untreated HIV. The CDC is also recommending a third dose for those currently taking high-dose steroids for Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and plaque psoriasis.

The third dose will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Internal Medicine department inside the main clinic, which is located at 5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd. Call 903-614-3287 to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Collom & Carney continues to offer the Pfizer vaccine for everyone 12 and over. The vaccine is free.

