Surge of COVID-19 cases prompts campus quarantine at Wiley College

Everyone in isolation will remain in isolation until they test negative for the virus. The...
Everyone in isolation will remain in isolation until they test negative for the virus. The quarantine was enacted in order to protect staff and students.(Christian Piekos)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - As of Aug. 11, Wiley College was placed on a campus-wide quarantine due to a COVID-19 surge on campus.

Officials say that the quarantine period is expected to last at least two weeks. The numbers of positive cases are changing every day, according to officials.

Everyone in isolation will remain in isolation until they test negative for the virus. The quarantine was enacted in order to protect staff and students.

Students were instructed to stay in their dorms and attend classes online. All in-person instruction have an online component, specifically for this situation,

Students returned on July 28, and the college began conducting random testing at that time. Wiley College offered a three-day on-site vaccination clinic and offered $500 for vaccines.

