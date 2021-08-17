Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Students who refuse masks in Illinois district will be sent home

By Cayson Freichs
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) – No mask. No in-person learning.

Under a new policy for Quincy Public Schools, students who refuse to wear a mask will be sent home. It’s the result of the governor’s mask mandate and school board policy.

“Students will be offered a mask if they come in without one,” said QPS Superintendent Roy Webb. “If they refuse to wear a mask, then they will be sent home.”

Students who are sent home the first three days of school will receive an excused absence, but after that, the absence will be unexcused.

According to Webb, the three-day period will be used to help build a line of communication with the parents.

“We want to keep talking with the parents. We want to hear what they have to say,” Webb said. “We want to talk with the student. We are not looking to discipline.”

Webb is inviting parents who want to peacefully protest the decision to attend Wednesday night’s school board meeting to talk during the public comment section.

He said he doesn’t want people causing distractions during the school day.

“Our teachers, our principals, they really didn’t have anything to do with this decision. They fall on both sides of this issue like parents do, so don’t take it out on them or bus drivers,” Webb said. “That’s not going to do you any good and it’s not going to help us out on a stressful first day.”

Copyright 2021 KHQA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates

Latest News

Seven wrecks in an hour on I-30 in Texarkana caused a major headache for drivers on Tuesday,...
7 wrecks in an hour cause traffic nightmare on I-30 in Texarkana
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 9,048 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Death toll from Haiti’s weekend earthquake raised to 1,941