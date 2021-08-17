Getting Answers
State, federal help to fight COVID-19 arrives in the ArkLaTex

A number of state and federal healthcare workers have arrived in the ArkLaTex to help with the surge of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A number of healthcare workers are making their way to the ArkLaTex from all over the country as hospitalizations are hitting record numbers in Louisiana. Meanwhile, hospitals are facing staffing shortages, making it difficult for them to keep up with the demand.

“With all the hospitals in the same situation, we don’t have an organic pool that we’re all pulling from to get new employees,” said Aphreikah Duhaney-West, chief operations officer for the academic medical center at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

Governor John Bel Edwards has been vocal about the need for staffing help and has requested assistance from the federal government. Individual hospitals also reported their needs to the state.

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is expecting 132 additional clinicians and providers to increase COVID-19 patient capacity. Duhaney-West says “a handful” of those additional employees have already arrived in Shreveport. All of them are expected to be in town by the end of the week (Aug. 20).

“The extra hands on deck will help us staff the beds we already have,” Duhaney-West said.

CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier has received 10 paramedics. They’re assisting in the emergency department and the Infusion Clinic, where the monoclonal antibody therapy is administered to COVID-19 patients.

“The staffing has helped us tremendously with our efficiency,” Dr. Steen Trawick, chief medical and executive officer for CHRISTUS Health Shreveport-Bossier, said.

Willis-Knighton Health System representatives tell KSLA the system has submitted requests for extra help. It was previously reported being beyond capacity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports it has deployed 559 people to state, tribal, local, and territorial health agencies across the U.S. Thirty-four of those staff members are in Texas, 13 in Louisiana, two in Arkansas, and four in Oklahoma, as of Monday, Aug. 16.

