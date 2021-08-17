Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Students released early due to water outage in Coushatta

School will end at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Coushatta.
School will end at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Coushatta.(WRDW)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Students are going home early on Tuesday, Aug. 17 due to a water outage in the Town of Coushatta.

Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Buses will load shortly after that and children will be sent home. Car riders may be picked up at 1 p.m.

Parents are asked to call the school if their child is not home at their expected time.

According to an email from Red River Schools, the town expects adequate water service will be restored this evening.

Schools will be open on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates

Latest News

A number of state and federal healthcare workers have arrived in the ArkLaTex to help with the...
State, federal help to fight COVID-19 arrives in the ArkLaTex
Everyone in isolation will remain in isolation until they test negative for the virus. The...
Surge of COVID-19 cases prompts campus quarantine at Wiley College
The NOLA PS COVID-19 Case Tracker provides the number of active and cumulative positive cases...
Track COVID cases in NOLA public schools
Law enforcement officers are warning drivers to obey all traffic laws and slow down in school...
Texarkana police cracking down on speeding in school zones