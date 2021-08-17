Students released early due to water outage in Coushatta

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Students are going home early on Tuesday, Aug. 17 due to a water outage in the Town of Coushatta.

Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Buses will load shortly after that and children will be sent home. Car riders may be picked up at 1 p.m.

Parents are asked to call the school if their child is not home at their expected time.

According to an email from Red River Schools, the town expects adequate water service will be restored this evening.

Schools will be open on Wednesday.

