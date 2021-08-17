Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg announces he and husband are parents

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten...
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, right, wave to the crowd at a campaign stop Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on his Twitter Tuesday that he and his husband are new parents.

Buttigieg tweeted that the process isn’t complete, but is “overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents.”

According to NBC, Buttigieg and his husband have been married since 2018 and live in Washington together.

Buttigieg served as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2019 and became the first openly gay cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate in February.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?
Harmony Leadership Academy
School in Texarkana starts new year with new name... and mask mandate
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
John Kirby, Pentagon press secretary, said the U.S. is quickly removing people from Afghanistan.
White House: Taliban allowing ‘safe passage’ Kabul airlift
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Wet and unwelcome, Fred spawns twisters and flooding in US