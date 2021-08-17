Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Parents and guardians of some Caddo public school students are apprehensive about the start of in-person classes Monday, Aug. 23.

And they say they’ve asked the Caddo School District office whether there will be a virtual learning option.

Vernell Alexander says she fears COVID-19, having lost three friends she said had been vaccinated and had no underlying conditions.

And, she said, she’s called the School District multiple times over the past three weeks.

On one occasion, Alexander said, she was told that Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree and staffers were in a meeting to discuss virtual learning. And multiple times she’s been told that her child would be put on a waiting list, Alexander added.

KSLA News 12 is working to clarify whether Caddo is considering a virtual option and, if so, whether there is a waiting list.

The Caddo School Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. The agenda does not appear to address that issue.

Ann White, concerned about her granddaughter attending classes in person, told KSLA News 12 that she too has been told there is a waiting list. When she inquired, she said, she also was asked whether they had received a letter.

