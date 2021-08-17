Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes

They say they’ve inquired about whether the School District will offer a virtual option
(Source: Gray TV file photo)
(Source: Gray TV file photo)(WBRC)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Parents and guardians of some Caddo public school students are apprehensive about the start of in-person classes Monday, Aug. 23.

And they say they’ve asked the Caddo School District office whether there will be a virtual learning option.

Check out KSLA News 12's Back-to-School section

Vernell Alexander says she fears COVID-19, having lost three friends she said had been vaccinated and had no underlying conditions.

And, she said, she’s called the School District multiple times over the past three weeks.

On one occasion, Alexander said, she was told that Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree and staffers were in a meeting to discuss virtual learning. And multiple times she’s been told that her child would be put on a waiting list, Alexander added.

COVID-19: ArkLaTex information hub

KSLA News 12 is working to clarify whether Caddo is considering a virtual option and, if so, whether there is a waiting list.

The Caddo School Board meets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. The agenda does not appear to address that issue.

Ann White, concerned about her granddaughter attending classes in person, told KSLA News 12 that she too has been told there is a waiting list. When she inquired, she said, she also was asked whether they had received a letter.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates

Latest News

Calvary MBC and IAmHERR partnering for back-to-school giveaway, COVID vaccination event
Harmony Leadership Academy
School in Texarkana starts new year with new name... and mask mandate
A number of state and federal healthcare workers have arrived in the ArkLaTex to help with the...
State, federal help to fight COVID-19 arrives in the ArkLaTex
Law enforcement officers are warning drivers to obey all traffic laws and slow down in school...
Texarkana police cracking down on speeding in school zones