More scattered shower and the tropics stay active

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaTex Monday we are tracking more wet weather on the way for your Tuesday. Like yesterday, showers and storms will be scattered and nature across the region as they flare up during the afternoon hours. You can expect more of the same on the way both Wednesday and Thursday before we dry out heading into the weekend and next week. Temperatures during the middle part of the week will be relatively comfortable for this time of year with highs in the upper 80s. But start this weekend we will return to the mid-90s with even hotter temperatures possibly on the way next week. Out in the tropics after watching Fred make landfall yesterday we are still tracking Grace and Henri with Grace likely to make landfall in the Yucatan during the middle part of the week before heading into the western Gulf of Mexico. Grace is expected to become a hurricane before making a final landfall in Mexico this weekend while Henri will remain out to sea.

We are tracking more scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaTex Tuesday. (KSLA News 12)

As you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab the umbrella once again as we are tracking more scattered showers and storms for your Tuesday. After a dry start this morning we will showers begin to pop up around noon and will continue throughout the rest of day. Some of these showers and storms will be on the heavy side during the afternoon hours. Thanks to the expected wet weather temperatures will be below average with highs likely again right around the 90 degree mark.

Heading through the rest of the work week we are tracking more of the same ahead for the region with showers and storm possible on both Wednesday and Thursday. Like today, these showers and storms will bring the possibility of heavy rain as well as keeping our temperatures below average for this time of year. Once we get to Friday though we will begin to dry out and our pattern will begin to flip for the region. High temperatures will return to the mid-90s with highs right around average.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we tracking nothing but heat ahead for the region. Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will likely be in the mid and upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures pushing towards 105 degrees. The big reason for this will be the fact that we are tracking ample sunshine for the region over the weekend. Looking ahead to next week could bring even hotter temperatures to the region so the Dog Days of Summer will be rolling on for the ArkLaTex!

In the meantime, enjoy the cooler weather today! Have a great Tuesday!

