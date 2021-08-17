Memorial painting dedicated in honor of fallen Doyline officer/Webster Parish deputy

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The life of a fallen law enforcement officer was honored Tuesday, Aug. 17 with a painting.

JaNiece Cefalu works as a guard at the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail. She has been painting her whole life, but recently has done a number of memorial paintings for fallen law enforcement officers. It’s her way of honoring their lives and service.

On Tuesday, she presented one of her memorial paintings to the family of William “Billy” Collins Jr., a Doyline officer and Webster Parish deputy who was shot and killed while on duty in early July. Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington and Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker were both in attendance, as well as Collins’ family.

William "Billy" Collins Jr. was killed July 9, 2021 while on duty. He worked as an officer in Doyline and as a deputy in Webster Parish. (JaNiece Cefalu)

The painting dedication was held at the Bossier City Police Department substation on Viking Drive.

Cefalu says she has also done memorial paintings for Thomas LaValley and for the officers killed in Dallas and Baton Rouge in 2016.

