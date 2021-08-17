Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Memorial painting dedicated in honor of fallen Doyline officer/Webster Parish deputy

William "Billy" Collins Jr. was killed July 9, 2021 while on duty. He worked as an officer in...
William "Billy" Collins Jr. was killed July 9, 2021 while on duty. He worked as an officer in Doyline and as a deputy in Webster Parish.(JaNiece Cefalu)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The life of a fallen law enforcement officer was honored Tuesday, Aug. 17 with a painting.

JaNiece Cefalu works as a guard at the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail. She has been painting her whole life, but recently has done a number of memorial paintings for fallen law enforcement officers. It’s her way of honoring their lives and service.

On Tuesday, she presented one of her memorial paintings to the family of William “Billy” Collins Jr., a Doyline officer and Webster Parish deputy who was shot and killed while on duty in early July. Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington and Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker were both in attendance, as well as Collins’ family.

William "Billy" Collins Jr. was killed July 9, 2021 while on duty. He worked as an officer in...
William "Billy" Collins Jr. was killed July 9, 2021 while on duty. He worked as an officer in Doyline and as a deputy in Webster Parish.(JaNiece Cefalu)

The painting dedication was held at the Bossier City Police Department substation on Viking Drive.

Cefalu says she has also done memorial paintings for Thomas LaValley and for the officers killed in Dallas and Baton Rouge in 2016.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates

Latest News

Calvary MBC and IAmHERR partnering for back-to-school giveaway, COVID vaccination event
Harmony Leadership Academy
School in Texarkana starts new year with new name... and mask mandate
A number of state and federal healthcare workers have arrived in the ArkLaTex to help with the...
State, federal help to fight COVID-19 arrives in the ArkLaTex
Law enforcement officers are warning drivers to obey all traffic laws and slow down in school...
Texarkana police cracking down on speeding in school zones