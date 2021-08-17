Man arrested for allegedly breaking into woman’s home while she slept, threatening her with a knife

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home, threatening her with a knife, and beating her.

Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating the home invasion and battery, which happened in Keithville on Sunday, Aug. 15. Deputies were called out to the 1100 block of Chipper Lane just before 8 p.m. and were told by the female victim that an ex-boyfriend, identified as Davis Allen Self, 33, came into her house while she was asleep earlier that morning. She claims Self threatened her with a knife and beat her.

The woman says she ran outside and that Self then left the house to look for her. When she came back, she claims Self forced his way back into her house. After several hours, Self reportedly left the home. The incident was reported to the sheriff’s office by a third party.

Deputies searched for Self in the 8500 block of Sandi Acres Road in Greenwood and established a perimeter after Self ran away from a home in the area. CPSO officials say he was found in the woods by a pair of K9 deputies.

Self is charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of violation of a protective order.

The investigation is ongoing.

