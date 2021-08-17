Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LDWF says ‘No Vaccine, No Hunting’ graphic circulating on social media is false

Officials says a post claiming "No Vaccine, No Hunting" is false.
Officials says a post claiming "No Vaccine, No Hunting" is false.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A graphic circulating on social media claiming the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will not issue new hunting licenses to people who cannot prove they’ve received COVID-19 vaccine is false, officials say.

The erroneous post appears to be a screenshot of a TV news story and incorporates LDWF’s logo with the words “BREAKING NEWS” and “No Vaccine, No Hunting.”

Original version of the fake LDWF graphic circulating on social media.
Original version of the fake LDWF graphic circulating on social media.(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

RELATED STORIES:

LDWF officials say disclosure of COVID-19 vaccination status is not required to receive a hunting license.

Wildlife agents are asking anyone who sees the fake graphic to ignore it and delete it when possible.

The agency says it’s investigating the source of the graphic.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates

Latest News

(Source: Gray TV file photo)
Parents, guardians of some Caddo students apprehensive about start of in-person classes
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19
Jeremiah Hampton, DOB: 10/16/1985, was last seen Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 after leaving Mansfield,...
MISSING: Man traveling from Mansfield to Tyler last seen Friday afternoon
Harmony Leadership Academy
School in Texarkana starts new year with new name... and mask mandate