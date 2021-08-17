La. state rep. says people need to ‘take vitamins and exercise’ to fight COVID, in addition to getting vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana House committee met Monday, Aug. 16 to discuss COVID-19 vaccines. At the meeting, a man who represents Bossier Parish urged healthcare professionals to build trust with the community.

Rep. Raymond Crews said at the meeting that in addition to getting the vaccine, health officials need to build trust with the community. He also said people need to do things we already know work to fight COVID-19, like “taking vitamins and exercising.”

