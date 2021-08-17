Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

La. ranks dead last in U.S. for vaccination rate among employees of nursing facilities

Louisiana ranks last in the country for vaccination rate among nursing home staff members,...
Louisiana ranks last in the country for vaccination rate among nursing home staff members, according to the CDC.(Pixabay (custom credit) | Pixabay)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Louisiana ranks last in the country when it comes to the percentage of nursing home staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data from the CDC shows just 44% of nursing staff members in Louisiana are fully vaccinated, as compared to 50% in Oklahoma, 57% in Texas, and 64% in Arkansas. In northwest Louisiana however, 48% of nursing staff members are vaccinated, which is slightly above the state’s number. That’s according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

Percent of staff receiving vaccinations by coverage type during the week of 7/26/2021 through...
Percent of staff receiving vaccinations by coverage type during the week of 7/26/2021 through 8/1/2021(CDC)

In northwest Louisiana, Willis-Knighton Extended Care Center in Caddo Parish has the highest rate of staff members vaccinated with 84%, while the lowest is Presbyterian Village of Homer in Claiborne Parish with just 21%.

In terms of residents, Willis-Knighton Extended Care Center is also the highest, with 100% of residents fully vaccinated. The lowest: Garden Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Bossier Parish with 48% of residents fully vaccinated.

This data from LDH is accurate as of Aug. 10.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead, another in life-threatening condition following rollover accident
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daiquiri shop; blaze under investigation
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates

Latest News

Harmony Leadership Academy
School in Texarkana starts new year with new name... and mask mandate
Rep. Raymond Crews is a Republican representing District 8 in the Louisiana House of...
La. state rep. says people need to ‘take vitamins and exercise’ to fight COVID, in addition to getting vaccine
A number of state and federal healthcare workers have arrived in the ArkLaTex to help with the...
State, federal help to fight COVID-19 arrives in the ArkLaTex
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19