Final hearing on LA 3132 extension being held Tues. afternoon

(Pixabay)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happening at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 17) is a final public hearing to discuss extending Highway 3132 in Shreveport.

The meeting is being held by the Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments (NLCOG) and the LA 3132 Stage 1 Environmental Study Project Team.

The extension would run from the Inner Loop between East Flournoy Lucas Road and the future I-69 corridor. The hearing will also address the results of the environmental assessment of the LA 3132 extension project.

The meeting is happening at LSUS in the University Center Ballroom (1 University Place) and will last until 7 p.m. During the first two hours, informative about the location, design features, impacts of the project, tentative project schedule, and acquisition of right-of-way will be presented. During the final hour, attendees will have the chance to make a public statement.

More information about the project is available here.

Watch News 12 at 6 for a recap of the meeting.

