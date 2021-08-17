Getting Answers
Daily rain continues with major heat on the way

By Grant Roberts
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT
(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be possible this evening as well as Wednesday and Thursday. Once the rain chances drop however, temperatures will really be heating up!

This evening will have plenty of scattered showers and storms moving through. Even after sunset, the rain will stick around. I would take the umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be cooler wherever it has rained, but it will still be humid. Those temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

Overnight will see rain and storms early. By around midnight, most, if not all of the rain will be gone. From there, it should be mostly cloudy with muggy conditions. Temperatures will cool to the mid 70s. As you head out the door on Wednesday morning, it should be a dry start to the day.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more scattered showers and storms will be popping up. These could start around mid-morning, then will become more widespread by the afternoon. I have the rain chances at 40% both days. There is a chance some of the ArkLaTex remains dry either or both days. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Look for less rain come by Friday. I only have a 10% chance for a quick shower. The sunshine will be returning and it will be a very nice day. Temperatures will be hot though. It should warm up to the mid 90s with partly cloudy conditions.

This weekend will also be very hot. There will be ample sunshine which will help warm up these temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. I do not expect any rain either day, so you do not have to worry about outdoor plans getting ruined.

Early next week with stick with the dry weather. Chances of any rain look slim to none. That means the temperatures will be very HOT! In fact, there is already a chance it gets up to the triple digits. This is a long way out, plus we are yet to reach 100 degrees so far this year. With that said, it is still the Dog Days of Summer, so it is very possible. Regardless, it will be hot and humid, so use caution.

The tropics are active for sure now! Tropical Storm Depression has made landfall and is now over Georgia and eastern Tennessee. There has been a lot of rain and severe weather associated with Fred. Tropical Storm Grace is going just south of Cuba and will head toward the Yucatan Peninsula as a hurricane. Eventually it will enter the Gulf of Mexico. There is no fear with Grace, because a ridge of high pressure will be building in from the east and will push Grace west and keep the storm south. So no harm to the ArkLaTex. Tropical Storm Henri will remain a fish-storm and will stay out at sea. We will be your First Alert with of any threat that may arise for the ArkLaTex.

We are monitoring more Saharan Dust moving back over the Atlantic Ocean. This will keep the tropics a little quiet by inhibiting any more storms from forming.

Have a marvelous Monday and an even better rest of the week!

