COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: New Orleans Saints, Ochsner Health partner for statewide vaccine drive
Anyone who would get a vaccine at one of these events will be entered to win two tickets to an upcoming 2021 New Orleans Saints game.
NORTH LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Before football season kicks off — the New Orleans Saints has partnered up with Ochsner Health to hold free COVID-19 vaccine drives across Louisiana.
The Countdown to Kickoff vaccination events will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Anyone who would get a vaccine at one of these events will be entered to win two tickets to an upcoming 2021 New Orleans Saints game.
Ochsner will draw a winner from each site.
Below are sites in North Louisiana:
Shreveport - Bossier
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport Partnership, LSUHS North Campus, 2627 Linwood Avenue (former Chevyland dealership), Shreveport, LA 70113, Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Monroe
Monroe Civic Center - Convention Center, Bayou Room, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA, 71201. Hours: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
For more details, including vaccines offered, click here.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.