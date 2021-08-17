Getting Answers
COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: New Orleans Saints, Ochsner Health partner for statewide vaccine drive

By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Before football season kicks off — the New Orleans Saints has partnered up with Ochsner Health to hold free COVID-19 vaccine drives across Louisiana.

The Countdown to Kickoff vaccination events will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Anyone who would get a vaccine at one of these events will be entered to win two tickets to an upcoming 2021 New Orleans Saints game.

Ochsner will draw a winner from each site.

Below are sites in North Louisiana:

Shreveport - Bossier

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport Partnership, LSUHS North Campus, 2627 Linwood Avenue (former Chevyland dealership), Shreveport, LA 70113, Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Monroe

Monroe Civic Center - Convention Center, Bayou Room, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA, 71201. Hours: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

For more details, including vaccines offered, click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

