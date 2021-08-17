Carthage police arrest suspect in fatal weekend shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage police have arrested a man for the fatal shooting of Jadarion Hill on Saturday.

Hill was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds at the corner of Tatum Street and Eubanks Street around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Earington Lamuel Mumphrey II, 28, was arrested on Monday afternoon, according to Carthage Police Chief Blake Smith. Over the weekend, Smith said investigators were able to build a case and present it to the district attorney’s office. A murder warrant was then issued for Mumphrey’s arrest, who was seen driving through town on Monday around 4:40 p.m.

“The suspect, Mr. Mumphrey, was driving on W. Panola Street in Carthage,” Smith said. “Officers conducted a traffic stop and Mr. Mumphrey was taken into custody and served with the arrest warrant for Murder.”

Mumphrey was also in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest. He was additionally charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

“Immediately after the arrest, search warrants were executed at two residences in Carthage that Mr. Mumphrey was known to reside at,” Smith said. “Contraband and weapons were located at both residences.”

This case and all supporting evidence is being forwarded to the Panola County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

