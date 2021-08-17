Calvary MBC and IAmHERR partnering for back-to-school giveaway, COVID vaccination event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport area organizations are partnering up to host a school supply giveaway and COVID-19 vaccination event.

The backpack giveaway, hosted by Calvary Baptist Missionary Baptist Church and IAmHERR will be held Saturday, Aug. 21 beginning at 8 a.m. at 5823 Ledbetter St. in Shreveport. COVID-19 vaccines will be administered by Ochsner LSU Health to anyone 12 and older who wants one.

Juveniles must have parental approval to receive a vaccine.

