Bossier City BBQ restaurant holding fundraiser for Doyline officer killed in the line of duty

Officer William Earl "Billy" Collins Jr.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department and Silver Star Smokehouse are teaming up to hold a fundraiser for a law enforcement officer who was killed while on duty back in early July.

The fundraiser will be held Monday, Aug. 30 at the Bossier City police station (620 Benton Rd.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plate lunches will be sold and include:

  • Pulled pork sandwich on a sesame seed bun
  • 2 oz of BBQ sauce
  • Au gratin potatoes

Preorders can be made via email at fundraiser2021@silverstarinc.net.

