7 wrecks in an hour cause traffic nightmare on I-30 in Texarkana

Seven wrecks in an hour on I-30 in Texarkana caused a major headache for drivers on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - There were seven wrecks on I-30 in Texarkana Tuesday afternoon, and it caused quite the traffic nightmare.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says two of the seven wrecks involved 18-wheelers and that all but one of the wrecks are on the westbound side of the interstate between Stateline Avenue and the Cowhorn Creek overpass. However, traffic is backed up on the eastbound side as well due to rubbernecking.

Police recommend drivers takes an alternate route while crews work to clear the wrecks. There’s no word at this time on possible injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

