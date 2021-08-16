Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Younger children more likely to spread virus, COVID study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Children under the age of 3 may be more likely than older kids to spread COVID-19 in their families, according to a study published Monday.

The article from JAMA Pediatrics contradicts earlier studies that suggested young children were less likely to spread the virus.

The authors believe their research could better reflect the real-world risk as schools begin to reopen.

Researchers from Public Health Ontario in Canada studied the spread of coronavirus in more than 6,200 households.

While they found older kids often actually brought the virus home, toddlers were more likely to spread the virus to other family members.

The Canadian COVID researchers say the obvious solution is to get family members over the age of 12 vaccinated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school statement comes after many staff members became diagnosed with COVID.
Bloomburg ISD, Waskom Elementary closed Aug. 16-20 due to COVID-19
At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead and another in life threatening condition following roll over accident
Shreveport police investigating possible homicide on Westwood.
Man killed in parking lot; police investigate
These screen grabs from doorbell video show a porch pirate and his driver in action about 1:45...
Alleged porch pirate caught on camera
Caddo sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Aug. 13, 2021, that claimed a motorist's...
Driver takes his own life while sitting behind wheel of car Caddo deputies had tried to stop, authorities say

Latest News

A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do...
Church hands out vaccine exemption letters
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
Anyone with the affected products should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase...
Voluntary recall issued for some hot dog, hamburger buns
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.
Aldi plans to hire about 20,000, raises wages