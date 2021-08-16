Tropics remain very active with scattered rain in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Tropics remain very active with three systems. Fred is about to be done as it will now weaken. Grace will get into the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical depression 8 will remain at sea. Here at home, we will get more scattered wet weather for a few days.

This evening will be wet in some areas. There will be some scattered showers around, even after sunset. It will be winding down, so it will not be as widespread. You may still need that umbrella before heading out the door for any plans. Temperatures will be cooler wherever we see rain, but it will also be quite humid. Still should not be a bad evening.

Tonight will have very limited rain. However, there is a 20% chance for a couple showers. Most of these should be along and north of I-20. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be more of the same. Scattered showers and storms will be popping up in the afternoon. Heavy downpours will be possible at times. Check the radar before heading out the door at all for the day. Chances are, you’ll need the umbrella. Temperatures will again be held in check though. So, highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more scattered showers and storms will be popping up. These could start around mid-morning, then will become more widespread by the afternoon. I have the rain chances at 40% both days. There is a chance some of the ArkLaTex remains dry either or both days. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Look for less rain come by Friday. I only have a 10% chance for a quick shower. The sunshine will be returning and it will be a very nice day. Temperatures will be hot though. It should warm up to the mid 90s with partly cloudy conditions.

This weekend will also be very hot. There will be ample sunshine which will help warm up these temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. I do not expect any rain either day, so you do not have to worry about outdoor plans getting ruined.

The tropics are active for sure now! Tropical Storm Fred has made landfall over northern Florida near Port St. Joe. This will start to gradually weaken as it moves due north and farther inland. Tropical Depression Grace is going just south of Cuba and will head toward the Yucatan Peninsula and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. There is no fear with Grace, because a ridge of high pressure will be building in from the east and will push Grace west and keep the storm south. So no harm to the ArkLaTex. Tropical Depression 8 is going to strengthen up to tropical storm Henri. This will be a fish-storm and will stay out at sea. We will be your First Alert with of any threat that may arise for the ArkLaTex.

Have a marvelous Monday and an even better rest of the week!

