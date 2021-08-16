Several people removed from La. House and Welfare Committee meeting for not wearing masks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana House and Welfare Committee meeting at the state capitol was temporarily halted Monday, Aug. 16 due to several members of the audience refusing to wear face masks, WAFB’s Chris Rosato reports.

The committee chair asked several audience members to put on a mask or go to another room where there was proper social distancing around 10:11 a.m. The audience members refused and chair stopped the meeting several minutes later as security removed the individuals from the room.

Those who were voicing opposition against masks were either removed from the room, left out of frustration, or complied.

The meeting resumed around 10:32 a.m. and Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health shared the state’s current COVID data.

The Chair of the House Health and Welfare committee has asked people in the audience to put on a mask or go to another room where there is social distancing. Many in the room are refusing to comply and the meeting is carrying on. #lalege #lagov — Chris Rosato (@ChrisJRosato) August 16, 2021

