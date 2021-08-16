More scattered showers and watching the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking scattered showers and storms on the way as well now three different tropical systems in the Atlantic that we are keeping our eye on. As we go through the work week we will continue to deal with hit and miss shower activity with the best chances of rain coming on Tuesday and Thursday. High temperatures throughout the work week will warm and muggy, but not insanely hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall in the Florida Panhandle later bringing gusty winds and flooding rain. Tropical Depression Grace continues to lash the Dominican Republic with heavy rains as it heads off to the west-northwest with the storm expected to eventually track into the western Gulf of Mexico later this week. While no impacts are currently expected for the ArkLaTex it does need to be watched closely.

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to landfall in Florida later today. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning while it may be dry right now you may want to grab an umbrella as you are heading out the door. This is due to the fact that we are expecting some scattered showers and storms to pop up once again as we head into the afternoon hours. This by no means indicates that everyone will see rain, but that it is possible today. High temperatures today will be fairly similar to what we saw on Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are tracking more of the same for the ArkLaTex. This means daily chances for scattered showers through Thursday with the best chances for rain coming on both Tuesday and Thursday. High temperatures will be either around average or slightly below it thanks to the shower potential. Once we get to Friday the rain chances will drop to zero and an upper level ridge will be building over the ArkLaTex.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast, we continue to track an upper level ridge that will be building over the ArkLaTex. This will allow our high temperatures to continue to rise back into the mid and upper 90s. The higher temperatures combined with the rising humidity will likely mean the return of Heat Advisories over the weekend. So be prepared to sweat if you are planning any weekend activties.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the tropics and have a great week!

