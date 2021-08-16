Getting Answers
LSU ranks No. 16 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are looking to rebound in 2021 after a 5-5 record in 2020 and the preseason AP Top 25 poll has them ranked No. 16.

Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia make up the top five.

Louisiana-Lafayette landed at No. 23.

RELATED: LSU ranked No. 13 in USA Today’s Preseason Coaches poll

