Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bob Dylan is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl more than 56 years ago in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The court documents say the alleged abuse occurred over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff … to lower inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day,” the lawsuit claims.

The plaintiff is only identified as “J.C.” in the court documents. She now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the lawsuit.

“This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” a spokesperson for Dylan told USA Today and The Guardian.

The 80-year-old singer/songwriter has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school statement comes after many staff members became diagnosed with COVID.
Bloomburg ISD, Waskom Elementary closed Aug. 16-20 due to COVID-19
At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead and another in life threatening condition following roll over accident
Shreveport police investigating possible homicide on Westwood.
Man killed in parking lot; police investigate
These screen grabs from doorbell video show a porch pirate and his driver in action about 1:45...
Alleged porch pirate caught on camera
Caddo sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Aug. 13, 2021, that claimed a motorist's...
Driver takes his own life while sitting behind wheel of car Caddo deputies had tried to stop, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks,...
Mask disputes, outbreaks make for rocky start of school year
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Frustrated parents steal the show at committee meeting over COVID mandates
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19