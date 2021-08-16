La. opens child care assistance program for critical hospital personnel

BATON ROUGE, La. - In response to the critical staffing shortages in acute care hospitals in the fourth surge of COVID-19, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) in partnership with Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) today (Monday, August 16) opened the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) to support essential hospital personnel in Tier 1 or 2 hospital settings.

These families can access subsidized care for children age 12 and under at Type III licensed childcare centers, or through registered and certified family childcare and in-home providers for 12 months by simply completing an application and providing a signed letter of employment and title.

Effective today (Monday, August 16), families of essential hospital personnel in Tier 1 or 2 hospital settings are eligible for CCAP and their applications will be expedited. Essential hospital personnel include the following titles:

Nurses, LPN, RN, APRN

Nursing Assistants - Medical Assistants, Aides, Personal Care Attendants

Therapists - OT, PT, Respiratory

Mental Health, Social Worker, Counselors

Emergency Medical Technicians

Laboratory Staff

Nutritional Staff

Janitorial Services

Other employees that provide direct care

As of now, applications will be accepted through October 31, 2021. Interested families must complete the CCAP Pandemic Protective Services Crisis Application and submit a signed letter on hospital letterhead verifying title and employment.

Upon approval, certification for child care services will be valid for 12 months. The Department will reassess applications as it continues to monitor the need.

If essential hospital personnel need care during hours that do not fit traditional child care center hours such as night time care, they may have someone become a CCAP certified in-home provider and come into their home to provide care.

For more information, please contact LDECCAP@la.gov.

