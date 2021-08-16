Getting Answers
Hope Public Schools start the new school year

By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The first bell at Hope High School this morning signaled the start of the new school year.

Before students made it to class, Hope Schools recently held a vote requiring masks for all students and staff on school campuses — going against a bill that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed banning state and local mask mandates.

However, an Arkansas Judge temporarily blocked that ban — allowing school districts to implement their won policies.

In the school district, teachers are encouraged to get vaccinated with a monetary incentive. Teachers who are fully vaccinated will get a one-time $200 bonus.

In addition to teachers, all students ages 12 and over are encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine, too.

