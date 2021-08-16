Getting Answers
Fire breaks out at daquri shop; blaze under investigation

By Andrun Fisher and Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about an early morning blaze at a daiquiri shop.

Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood Road.

According to SFD, there was a small fire inside the building.

Details are limited. Crews remained on the scene to clear smoke.

