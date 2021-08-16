Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Change of Command ceremony to be held at BAFB; Eighth Air Force, J-GSOC welcomes new commander

On Monday, Aug. 16, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara will assume command of the Eighth...
On Monday, Aug. 16, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara will assume command of the Eighth Air Force and the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center. The ceremony will be held at 10:08 a.m. Maj. Gen. Gebara will be taking over the role from Lt. Gen. (sel) Mark Weatherington.(BAFB | BAFB)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Aug. 16, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara will assume command of the Eighth Air Force and the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center.

The ceremony will be held at 10:08 a.m. Maj. Gen. Gebara will be taking over the role from Lt. Gen. (sel) Mark Weatherington.

“Eighth Air Force, also known as “The Mighty Eighth”, is the numbered air force responsible for more than 150 E-4, B-1, B-2, B-52 and T-38 aircraft,” reads a news release from BAFB. “The historic unit dates back to the WWII era and has called the Shreveport-Bossier City area home since 1975.”

Tune in, Monday 16 August, for the 8th Air Force Change of Command Ceremony!

Posted by Barksdale Air Force Base on Friday, August 13, 2021

In addition to his role as commander of the Eighth Air Force, he will also be the commander of the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center (J-GSOC), which serves as the central command and control center for all operations within Air Force Global Strike Command.

“To serve within such a historic unit, and amongst such a welcoming community, is both an honor and a privilege,” said Gebara, in a news release. “Our readiness will remain steadfast as we continue to develop our future force.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school statement comes after many staff members became diagnosed with COVID.
Bloomburg ISD, Waskom Elementary closed Aug. 16-20 due to COVID-19
At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead and another in life threatening condition following roll over accident
Shreveport police investigating possible homicide on Westwood.
Man killed in parking lot; police investigate
These screen grabs from doorbell video show a porch pirate and his driver in action about 1:45...
Alleged porch pirate caught on camera
A sendoff has been arranged for Cole Benson as he leaves his home in Minden for St. Jude...
Citizens arrange sendoff for young cancer patient

Latest News

We are tracking three different tropical system this morning.
Very active tropics
Dispatchers got the call around 3 a.m. to Alky Therapy Daquiris in the 4300 block of Greenwood...
Fire breaks out at daquri shop; blaze under investigation
Cole Benson, 6, his mother, Ashleigh Benson, and his sister, Alayna Benson, get settled in a...
Cole ‘The Flash’ Benson is out to conquer cancer; ‘I just believe that I can do it,’ 6-year-old says
���If he is going to get better and they are going to take care of him, that���s what needs to...
Cole "The Flash" Benson is out to conquer cancer; "I just believe that I can do it, 6-year-old says