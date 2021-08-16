Change of Command ceremony to be held at BAFB; Eighth Air Force, J-GSOC welcomes new commander

BARKSDALE AFB, La. (KSLA) - On Monday, Aug. 16, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara will assume command of the Eighth Air Force and the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center.

The ceremony will be held at 10:08 a.m. Maj. Gen. Gebara will be taking over the role from Lt. Gen. (sel) Mark Weatherington.

“Eighth Air Force, also known as “The Mighty Eighth”, is the numbered air force responsible for more than 150 E-4, B-1, B-2, B-52 and T-38 aircraft,” reads a news release from BAFB. “The historic unit dates back to the WWII era and has called the Shreveport-Bossier City area home since 1975.”

Tune in, Monday 16 August, for the 8th Air Force Change of Command Ceremony! Posted by Barksdale Air Force Base on Friday, August 13, 2021

In addition to his role as commander of the Eighth Air Force, he will also be the commander of the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center (J-GSOC), which serves as the central command and control center for all operations within Air Force Global Strike Command.

“To serve within such a historic unit, and amongst such a welcoming community, is both an honor and a privilege,” said Gebara, in a news release. “Our readiness will remain steadfast as we continue to develop our future force.”

