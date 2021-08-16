Getting Answers
Are you eligible for the third COVID-19 shot?

Doctor also explains difference between a third vaccination and a booster shot
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Certain immunocompromised people can start rolling up their sleeves for their third COVID-19 shot.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency use authorization for both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Aug. 12. However, it is only available to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems.

Those groups include active recipients for cancer treatments, recipients of organ and stem cell transplants, people with untreated HIV and people taking medication that might weaken their immune systems.

Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, medical director of infection control and prevention for Ochsner Health, said there is a difference between an additional dose and a booster shot.

“Why it’s called an ‘additional dose’ is because it’s given to people that may have compromised immune systems and may be more vulnerable, to boost their immunity,” she explained.

Plus, Baumgarten added, the original doses might not have been as effective for these groups of people. “With two doses, it was shown that that immune response was maybe a little lower than was expected.”

Certain immunocompromised people do not always build the same level of immunity as compared to people who are not immunocompromised, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Fully vaccinated immunocompromised people have accounted for a large proportion of hospitalized breakthrough cases (40%-44%),” reads a news release for the CDC.

Click here for the full list of conditions that make someone eligible to receive a third COVID-19 shot

