Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

100-year-old recreates WWII parachute jump to celebrate birthday

By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A California veteran celebrated his 100th birthday by recreating the World War II parachute jump he made 77 years ago.

Tom Rice stepped out of a vintage plane over the beaches of Coronado to symbolize the D-Day invasion jump he made in Normandy, France, decades ago when he was a member of the legendary 101st Airborne’s parachute infantry regiment.

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and helped capture Hitler’s Eagle’s Nest in Germany.

After the war he became an educator, teaching in schools for over 40 years.

Rice was aided in his birthday D-Day recreation by former U.S. Navy SEAL team members and was greeted by scores of residents and members of the military, who lined the beach to show their support.

When the centenarian was asked about his secret to longevity, he simply said, “keep moving.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school statement comes after many staff members became diagnosed with COVID.
Bloomburg ISD, Waskom Elementary closed Aug. 16-20 due to COVID-19
At least one vehicle appears to have rolled over in an accident at Terry Bradshaw Passway...
1 dead and another in life threatening condition following roll over accident
Shreveport police investigating possible homicide on Westwood.
Man killed in parking lot; police investigate
These screen grabs from doorbell video show a porch pirate and his driver in action about 1:45...
Alleged porch pirate caught on camera
Caddo sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Aug. 13, 2021, that claimed a motorist's...
Driver takes his own life while sitting behind wheel of car Caddo deputies had tried to stop, authorities say

Latest News

Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
Republican lawmakers raise concerns with new military vaccine mandate.
Kentucky lawmakers raise concerns with military vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan