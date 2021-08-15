Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Teen killed, 6 injured in lightning strike at NYC beach

By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD BEACH, N.Y. (WABC) - A 13-year-old boy died from his injuries after being struck by lightning on a New York City beach. Six others were injured in the incident.

Carlos Ramos, 13, died just hours after he was hospitalized in critical condition following a lightning strike Thursday during a fast-moving, pop-up thunderstorm. Friends of his family are devastated.

“If lightning struck one of my children, I don’t know what I’ll be doing. The thing is he was a kid. He was a good kid, a really, really good one,” said family friend Jamila Banks.

Six other people, ranging in age from 5 to 41, were hospitalized when lightning struck Orchard Beach in the Bronx. All are expected to survive their injuries.

Lifeguards saw the gathering clouds and tried to get everyone out of the water and off the beach as quickly as possible, but some were slow to respond.

Stacy Saldivar, 13, was among those injured. She had been at the beach with her family. They were running to escape a downpour of rain when lightning struck just in front of her.

“Lightning went in front of me, and I began to pass out and started shaking and blood came out of my mouth,” said Saldivar of the experience.

The next thing she remembers is waking up in the ambulance.

Lightning strike deaths in New York City are comparatively rare, with the last one taking place in Chinatown in 2002.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Aug. 13, 2021, that claimed a motorist's...
Driver takes his own life while sitting behind wheel of car Caddo deputies had tried to stop, authorities say
Shreveport police investigating possible homicide on Westwood.
Man killed in parking lot; police investigate
This Cessna made an emergency landing along Interstate 49 at North Market Street in Shreveport...
Small plane runs out of fuel, makes emergency landing along interstate
SPD responded to reports of a shooting on Egan Street around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Woman shot on Egan Street Friday afternoon; 3 suspects in custody
SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
Coroner names victim in Cedar Grove triple shooting; 2 others injured

Latest News

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Helicopters land at US Embassy in Kabul amid Taliban advance
The 13-year-old girl was one of seven people hospitalized after lightning struck a New York...
Teen injured in lightning strike says blood came out of her mouth
The 22nd annual “We are Better Together” backpack and school supply giveaway was held Aug. 14,...
Praise Temple hosts back-to-school giveaway
Shreveport police investigating possible homicide on Westwood.
Man killed in parking lot; police investigate