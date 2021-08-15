Praise Temple hosts back-to-school giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As students go back to school, some organizers in Shreveport came together to help kids put their best foot forward for the first day of classes at Praise Temple Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral’s 22nd annual “We are Better Together” backpack and school supply giveaway.

“It’s important that we give back to our children, they’re our future,” said Rosie James, Cumulus Media general sales manager. “So we want to make certain that we empower them with everything they possibly need to move forward in the future in a positive manner.”

Praise Temple paired with Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corp., Cumulus Media and OschnerLSU Health Shreveport at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds for the event.

“Teamwork makes the dream work. That means as Team Shreveport, we want to make sure the kids are taken care of. Especially with everything going on, we need to be involved and get as much help as possible,” said Tish Boden, Cumulus Media’s market manager.

Some people have faced difficult times during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The giveaway brought financial relief to struggling families.

“It takes off some of the financial strain on parents. Us grandparents, and aunts, and trying to help out with the children to get the supplies they need also. So it’s a blessing they’re doing this for the kids and the families,” Shreveport resident Lashannon Morris said.

Praise Temple’s Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon used the opportunity to encourage kids to excel in school, impacting as many children as he could using one backpack at a time.

“Encourage them (kids) to take their best foot forward when they go to school. I want them (kids) to be academic scholars. Make a difference because education is your way out; education is important. So learn to do well and be well,” he added.

