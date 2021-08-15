Man stabbed, reporter attacked at protest at LA City Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles’ City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media said.

About 2 p.m., a group of people holding American flags and signs calling for “medical freedom” arrived at City Hall around 2 p.m. for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported. Counterprotesters gathered nearby.

About half an hour later, a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Times reported.

The LAPD said on its Twitter account that it is “aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD,” referring to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in serious condition, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

“No arrests have been made but investigation is on going,” the department tweeted.

Counterprotesters could be seen spraying mace while members of the anti-vaccine rally screamed death threats, the Times reported.

KPCC radio reporter Frank Stolze was seen walking out of the park near City Hall being screamed at by anti-mask protesters, the Times reported. One man was seen kicking him.

Stolze told a police officer he had been assaulted while trying to conduct an interview, the Times reported.

