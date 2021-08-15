Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Covington 10-year-old special needs child reported missing

St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who...
St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who went missing outside her home in the 2500 block of North Davis Road.(STPSO)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s deputies are currently searching for 10-year-old Avani Cook, who went missing outside her home in the 2500 block of North Davis Road.

According to a police report, she was playing outside her residence with her mother and dog. Her mother stepped inside for a moment and when she returned, the was dog was there but the child was missing. She called 911 to report her missing shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Avani is described as having dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. She is non-verbal and suffers from medical conditions that may inhibit her ability to get around.

Anyone who may see the child in the area is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Aug. 13, 2021, that claimed a motorist's...
Driver takes his own life while sitting behind wheel of car Caddo deputies had tried to stop, authorities say
This Cessna made an emergency landing along Interstate 49 at North Market Street in Shreveport...
Small plane runs out of fuel, makes emergency landing along interstate
Shreveport police investigating possible homicide on Westwood.
Man killed in parking lot; Police investigate
SPD responded to reports of a shooting on Egan Street around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Woman shot on Egan Street Friday afternoon; 3 suspects in custody
SPD responds to shooting on Clift Avenue & W. 64th Street.
Coroner names victim in Cedar Grove triple shooting; 2 others injured

Latest News

These screen grabs from doorbell video show a porch pirate and his driver in action about 1:45...
Alleged porch pirate caught on camera
BOXERS DUNGEON
‘Boxing dungeons’ regaining popularity with East Texans
Jacob "Jake" Dement, of Dement Brothers Old School Boxing Club in Bossier City, spearheads 318...
Boxing clubs in 318 area code take a jab at fighting gun violence
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19