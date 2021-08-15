Getting Answers
Cole ‘The Flash’ Benson is out to conquer cancer; ‘I just believe that I can do it,’ 6-year-old says

“In my eyes and in a lot of people’s eyes, ... he does have the strength to do this. ... I’m proud of him,” his Dad says
Cole Benson, 6, his mother, Ashleigh Benson, and his sister, Alayna Benson, get settled in a...
Cole Benson, 6, his mother, Ashleigh Benson, and his sister, Alayna Benson, get settled in a fire truck for their ride Aug. 15, 2021, from their home in Minden to Calvary Baptist, where people circled around him and prayed. Cole is going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he's expected to undergo chemotherapy for 10-12 weeks to fight cancer.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Destinee Patterson and Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Meet Cole Benson.

The 6-year-old’s dad, Bruce Benson, says he’s a ball of energy.

“He calls himself The Flash.”

Cole does not need supersonic speed to prove he’s extraordinary.

“He’s a superhero,” Benson said of his oldest son. “In my eyes and in a lot of people’s eyes, ... he does have the strength to do this. ... I’m proud of him.”

By this, he means Cole’s fight with cancer.

If it were not for the scar on Cole’s neck, you might never realize what he’s been through.

“Lots of different tests, ultrasounds, X-rays, MRIs, all kinds of things that ultimately a month and a half later led us to his diagnosis of T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma,” said Cole’s mother, Ashleigh Benson.

There’s something superheroes have in common. It’s the determination ... and the will ... to keep fighting.

“I just believe that I can do it,” Cole said of his goal to conquer cancer.

That’s why dozens of people in Minden and elsewhere in Webster Parish showed up at his house, along the route to Calvary Baptist and at the church Sunday morning to help give the child a heartfelt sendoff to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

There were balloons and a “Pray Cole Strong” sign in the yard of his home in Minden.

From there, he rode in a fire truck as police escorted him to the Minden church, where people circled around him and prayed.

“If he’s going to get better and they’re going to take care of him, that’s what needs to happen,” Cole’s sister, Alayna Benson, told KSLA News 12′s Destinee Patterson.

People, some with signs, lined up along the route of his ride from home to the church to wish him well.

Cole is expected undergo chemotherapy for 10-12 weeks at St. Jude.

Citizens arrange sendoff for young cancer patient

We had a BIG send off for our sweet super hero, Cole Benson today. Our love and prayers are with y’all!!! Ashleigh Benson Bruce Benson Jr. Jordan Benson

Posted by JeremyandAshley Simpson on Sunday, August 15, 2021

The Minden Police Department, Minden Fire Department, Webster Parish Sheriff's Office, City of Minden - Feels Like Home,...

Posted by Mayor Terry Gardner, City of Minden on Sunday, August 15, 2021

