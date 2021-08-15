Citizens arrange sendoff for young cancer patient

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — A young boy leaves Minden for the 254-mile journey to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital the morning of Sunday, Aug. 15.

So Cole Benson’s family and members of the community are seeing to it that the child gets a proper sendoff to Memphis.

The 6-year-old will ride in a fire truck escorted by police when he leaves his home on Lawson Place at 11:50 a.m., his grandfather Morris Busby told KSLA News 12.

They then will proceed along Country Club Circle to Calvary Baptist Church at 1400 Homer Road in Minden.

Cole has been diagnosed with T lymphoblastic lymphoma and will be at St. Jude for approximately 10-12 weeks initially, said his mother, Ashleigh Benson.

Busby said his grandson will be receiving chemo treatments there.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.