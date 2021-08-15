Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Citizens arrange sendoff for young cancer patient

6-year-old will ride in a fire truck escorted by police when he leaves for St. Jude from his home in Minden
A sendoff has been arranged for Cole Benson as he leaves his home in Minden for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., on the morning of Aug. 15, 2021. The 6-year-old's mother, Ashleigh Benson, told KSLA News 12 he's going there to be treated for T lymphoblastic lymphoma.(Source: Cole Benson's family)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — A young boy leaves Minden for the 254-mile journey to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital the morning of Sunday, Aug. 15.

So Cole Benson’s family and members of the community are seeing to it that the child gets a proper sendoff to Memphis.

The 6-year-old will ride in a fire truck escorted by police when he leaves his home on Lawson Place at 11:50 a.m., his grandfather Morris Busby told KSLA News 12.

They then will proceed along Country Club Circle to Calvary Baptist Church at 1400 Homer Road in Minden.

Cole has been diagnosed with T lymphoblastic lymphoma and will be at St. Jude for approximately 10-12 weeks initially, said his mother, Ashleigh Benson.

Busby said his grandson will be receiving chemo treatments there.

