Bloomburg ISD, Waskom Elementary closed Aug. 16-20 due to COVID-19

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) — Bloomburg, Texas, ISD released a statement Sunday, Aug. 15 saying it is closing its schools Aug. 16-20 due to COVID-19.

And Waskom, Texas, ISD posted a notice later the same day saying Waskom Elementary School will be closed Aug. 16-20 due to the number of staffers there who are out with COVID-19.

The closure of Waskom Elementary does not impact the Waskom High and Waskom Middle campuses. Those schools remain open for classes.

A post on Bloomburg ISD’s Facebook page says it is in students’ best interest to close that district’s schools because multiple staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The two school districts’ decisions come at a time when many Texas hospitals are running low on staff and space due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases involving the Delta variant, in particular.

