Bloomburg ISD, Waskom Elementary closed Aug. 16-20 due to COVID-19

Waskom High and Waskom Middle schools remain open for classes
The school statement comes after many staff members became diagnosed with COVID.
The school statement comes after many staff members became diagnosed with COVID.
By Collin Maxwell and Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KSLA) — Bloomburg, Texas, ISD released a statement Sunday, Aug. 15 saying it is closing its schools Aug. 16-20 due to COVID-19.

And Waskom, Texas, ISD posted a notice later the same day saying Waskom Elementary School will be closed Aug. 16-20 due to the number of staffers there who are out with COVID-19.

The closure of Waskom Elementary does not impact the Waskom High and Waskom Middle campuses. Those schools remain open for classes.

Dear Waskom Families, Due to the number of staff members out with COVID, Waskom Elementary will be closing August...

Posted by Waskom ISD on Sunday, August 15, 2021

A post on Bloomburg ISD’s Facebook page says it is in students’ best interest to close that district’s schools because multiple staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The two school districts’ decisions come at a time when many Texas hospitals are running low on staff and space due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases involving the Delta variant, in particular.

