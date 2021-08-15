Bloomberg ISD to closing schools due to COVID

BLOOMBERG, Texas. (KSLA) - Bloomberg ISD released a statement around 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 saying that they are closing down their schools from Aug. 16-20.

The ISD states that due to multiple staff members being diagnosed with COVID, they feel it is in the best interest of the students to close the schools.

This statement comes at a time when many Texas hospitals are running low on staff due to the recent surge in delta cases.

