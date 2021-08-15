Alleged porch pirate caught on camera

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Doorbell video shows an alleged package thief in action in East Texas, authorities say.

Now the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office is sharing the video on social media in hopes someone can help investigators identify and catch the porch pirate and his driver.

The theft occurred about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at a residence on Texas Highway 154 in Harleton, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

“The white male suspect wearing a blue shirt was seen on a Ring camera driving away as a passenger in a maroon and tan Dodge Dakota.”

As the vehicle left heading west toward Harleton, authorities say, the truck’s driver was heard to say “There’s a car coming.”

Investigators urge anyone with any information about the theft to call the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.