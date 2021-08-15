Getting Answers
Alleged porch pirate caught on camera

“There’s a car coming,” getaway truck’s driver said as they started west toward Harleton, authorities say
These screen grabs from doorbell video show a porch pirate and his driver in action about 1:45...
These screen grabs from doorbell video show a porch pirate and his driver in action about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at a residence on Texas Highway 154 in Harleton, the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports.(Source: Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Doorbell video shows an alleged package thief in action in East Texas, authorities say.

Now the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office is sharing the video on social media in hopes someone can help investigators identify and catch the porch pirate and his driver.

The theft occurred about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at a residence on Texas Highway 154 in Harleton, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

“The white male suspect wearing a blue shirt was seen on a Ring camera driving away as a passenger in a maroon and tan Dodge Dakota.”

As the vehicle left heading west toward Harleton, authorities say, the truck’s driver was heard to say “There’s a car coming.”

Investigators urge anyone with any information about the theft to call the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

