Tropical Storm Grace forms and rain this weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! We’re tracking two tropical systems and the rain for this weekend! Not everyone will see rain, but better chances loom this weekend and will help cool us down.

Saturday: Temperatures this morning are in the 80s and some areas may remain in the mid to upper 80s if they get rain at the right times. Highs today will depend of that, but overall we’ll be in the 80s to mid 90s for highs this Saturday but thankfully no Heat Advisory! Afternoon and evening will likely feature rain and thunderstorms that wind down after sunset.

Sunday: As you head out the door for church or work, most will remain dry but early afternoon showers and storms are possible once again with rain chances around 50%. This will keep highs at bay and in the low 90s.

Monday and Tuesday should have a little more rain around. I do not expect a washout either of these two days. I would have an umbrella with you though as you head out the door. It will be scattered in nature, so anyone could see the rain, but not everyone will. Temperatures will continue to be held in check though. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday should see a little less rain. Chances for a few showers are at 30% Wednesday and 20% Thursday. So, you may be able to get away without an umbrella. Temperatures will warm up a little more back to the mid 90s. So, it will be about average for this time of the year.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Grace and will take a similar track through the Caribbean Sea as Fred. So far Grace looks to potentially impact south Florida by the end of next week but track may change as we get closer.

Fred is still a depression but may once again reach Tropical Storm strength in the Gulf this weekend. It will move northward and may make landfall along the Floriday panhandle or along the MS or AL coast.

Have a great weekend!

