Rollover accident impacting travel on major Shreveport highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There’s been a major accident involving at least one vehicle that appears to have rolled over.

The crash at West 70th Street at Terry Bradshaw Passway in Shreveport is impacting travel in the area.

Motorists are being advised to take a different route or at least use caution when traveling through the area.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck happened at 3:01 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

The Fire Department initially responded with five units, including a couple ambulances.

The Police Department dispatched a half dozen units to the scene at 3:03 p.m., dispatch records show.

There’s no immediate word on how many people were hurt nor on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

