NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Fire Department reported to an 18 wheeler that turned over at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.

NFD reported that the 18 Wheeler was transporting oil field sand when it rolled over on Highway 174. Currently, Highway 174 is close while the 18 Wheeler is turned over.

There was only minor injuries.

