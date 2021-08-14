Getting Answers
Man killed in parking lot; Police investigate

By Collin Maxwell
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department reported to a homicide around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

Police report that a man was shot in the parking lot of the Economy Inn on 5101 Westwood Park Drive. The male victim was reported dead at the scene.

SPD is investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses. Currently the police do not have a subject.

KSLA will update you as this story develops.

