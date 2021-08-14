Driver takes his own life while sitting behind wheel of car Caddo deputies had tried to stop, authorities say

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Multiple law enforcement units are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Lakeside Drive in Shreveport.

Authorities are investigating the man’s death as a suicide.

They say the motorist fatally shot himself as he sat behind the wheel of a car that Caddo sheriff’s deputies had pursued at 100+ mph.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the chase began at 8:51 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 when a deputy attempted to stop the car about a mile away at eastbound Interstate 220 at Lakeshore Drive.

More than a dozen Caddo sheriff’s units remain on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

