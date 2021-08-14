Getting Answers
Driver takes his own life while sitting behind wheel of car Caddo deputies had tried to stop, authorities say

Pursuit with speeds in excess of 100 mph began at eastbound I-220 at Lakeshore Drive; deadly shooting occurred about a mile away
Caddo sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Aug. 13, 2021, that claimed a motorist's...
Caddo sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Aug. 13, 2021, that claimed a motorist's life. Authorities say the man killed himself while sitting behind the wheel of a car that they had attempted to stop for a traffic violation.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Multiple law enforcement units are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Lakeside Drive in Shreveport.

Authorities are investigating the man’s death as a suicide.

They say the motorist fatally shot himself as he sat behind the wheel of a car that Caddo sheriff’s deputies had pursued at 100+ mph.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the chase began at 8:51 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 when a deputy attempted to stop the car about a mile away at eastbound Interstate 220 at Lakeshore Drive.

More than a dozen Caddo sheriff’s units remain on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

