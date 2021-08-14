Getting Answers
Boxing clubs in 318 area code take a jab at fighting gun violence

Effort trying to encourage people to put down guns by giving them a constructive way to channel their energy
Jacob "Jake" Dement, of Dement Brothers Old School Boxing Club in Bossier City, spearheads 318 Boxers Fighting Against Gun Violence, an effort that takes aim at gun violence by giving people a constructive way to channel their energy.
By Kenley Hargett and Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With jabs, hooks, upper cuts and more, boxing clubs in the 318 area code are taking steps to combat gun violence.

Just within 24 hours, four people were shot in Shreveport. Police found three men armed with rifles on Egan Street, where a woman was shot Friday, Aug. 13. Previously, three other people were shot in the city’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Jacob “Jake” Dement, of Dement Brothers Old School Boxing Club in Bossier City, hopes he and other coaches can help change things.

He’s spearheading 318 Boxers Fighting Against Gun Violence, a group that is taking aim against such violence by trying to encourage people to put down the guns by giving them a constructive way to channel their energy.

Statistics show that at-risk youths take to boxing, which helps keep them off the streets and gives them something to look forward to, Dement said.

The effort brought boxers age 7 and older together the evening of Friday, Aug. 13 for open sparring on neutral ground known as The Lot, the former SporTran bus terminal, in downtown Shreveport.

The action started at 6 p.m. and was open to the public to watch.

Boxing clubs in 318 area code take a jab at gun violence
